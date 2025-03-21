Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Drouin headshot

Jonathan Drouin News: Pockets two helpers Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Drouin picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

The 29-year-old has been able to stay mostly healthy since the calendar flipped to 2025, and Drouin is beginning to reap the benefits. Over the last eight games, he's produced three multi-point performances while totaling three goals and seven points, including a goal and three helpers with the man advantage.

Jonathan Drouin
Colorado Avalanche
