Jonathan Drouin News: Provides two assists in return
Drouin logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
Drouin helped out on third-period goals by Casey Mittelstadt and Ross Colton to help the Avalanche run away with the win. The 29-year-old Drouin had missed the previous 16 games due to an upper-body injury, but he was able to play 18:15 in a second-line role, indicating he should be fine moving forward. He's been limited six appearances in 2024-25, but he has six points, six shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. He's worth checking the waiver wire for, as the Avalanche are playing much better now than they were when he was healthy earlier in the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now