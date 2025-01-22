Jonathan Drouin News: Provides two helpers

Drouin notched two assists in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Drouin helped out on goals by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar as the Avalanche leaned on their top players in this divisional battle. This was Drouin's third multi-point effort over the last seven games, a span in which he has one goal and seven assists. The winger is up to four goals, 12 helpers, 25 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 16 appearances this season.