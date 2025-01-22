Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Drouin headshot

Jonathan Drouin News: Provides two helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Drouin notched two assists in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Drouin helped out on goals by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar as the Avalanche leaned on their top players in this divisional battle. This was Drouin's third multi-point effort over the last seven games, a span in which he has one goal and seven assists. The winger is up to four goals, 12 helpers, 25 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 16 appearances this season.

Jonathan Drouin
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now