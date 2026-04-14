Jonathan Drouin headshot

Jonathan Drouin News: Registers helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Drouin picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Drouin has failed to make much of an impact since he was acquired from the Islanders in the Brayden Schenn deal. Through eight outings with the Blues, Drouin has two points and 10 shots on net while filling a middle-six role, but he's also been out of the lineup 10 times since his St. Louis debut. Overall, the 31-year-old has just 23 points, 83 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 63 outings this season. That suggests his success from the previous two years had more to do with the winning environment he was in with the Avalanche rather than anything Drouin was individually accomplishing.

Jonathan Drouin
St. Louis Blues
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