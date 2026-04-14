Jonathan Drouin News: Registers helper in win
Drouin picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.
Drouin has failed to make much of an impact since he was acquired from the Islanders in the Brayden Schenn deal. Through eight outings with the Blues, Drouin has two points and 10 shots on net while filling a middle-six role, but he's also been out of the lineup 10 times since his St. Louis debut. Overall, the 31-year-old has just 23 points, 83 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 63 outings this season. That suggests his success from the previous two years had more to do with the winning environment he was in with the Avalanche rather than anything Drouin was individually accomplishing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Drouin See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown36 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout37 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers121 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 9126 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week144 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Drouin See More