Jonathan Drouin headshot

Jonathan Drouin News: Set to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Drouin (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Wild, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.

Drouin was rested for Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks, but he'll return in the second half of a back-to-back. Expect the 29-year-old to slot into a top-six role with power-play time. Drouin has eight points and 14 shots on net over nine contests this season.

Jonathan Drouin
Colorado Avalanche
