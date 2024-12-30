Jonathan Drouin News: Set to return Tuesday

Head coach Jared Bednar said Monday that Drouin (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve and return to action at home against the Jets on Tuesday, Aarif Dean of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Drouin has missed the last 16 games due to his upper-body injury, but there was optimism that he'd be able to suit up for the Avalanche's final game of the calendar year. He's logged two goals, two assists and four blocked shots while averaging 20:40 of ice time over five appearances this year, as he's had two lengthy absences due to injury. It's possible that Colorado eases him into action Tuesday since he'll be suiting up for the first time in over a month.