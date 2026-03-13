Jonathan Drouin News: Slated to play Friday

Drouin (not injury related) is expected to play Friday versus Edmonton.

Drouin took Thursday's game in Carolina off so that he could return to New York to pick up his things. He hadn't gotten a chance to do so since St. Louis acquired him from the Islanders on March 6. Drouin is back with the Blues and is projected to serve on the second line alongside Pavel Buchnevich and Otto Stenberg versus the Oilers.