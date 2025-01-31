Jonathan Drouin News: Starring role in win

Drouin scored twice and added an assist in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Drouin's second goal and his assist came on the power play. The 29-year-old has four goals and 12 helpers over 15 contests since returning from an upper-body injury Dec. 31. He's seeing second-line minutes at even strength for now, but a spot on the top power-play unit should keep him productive as long as he stays healthy. Overall, Drouin has six goals, 20 points, 30 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 20 appearances.