Jonathan Drouin News: Won't play Thursday
Drouin (not injury related) will miss Thursday's game in Carolina, per Andy Strickland of the FanDuel Sports Network.
Drouin was acquired by St. Louis from the Islanders on March 6, but the Islanders were on the road when he was dealt, and he hasn't gotten the opportunity to return to New York to pick up his things. For that reason, Drouin has briefly parted ways with the Blues to gather his stuff. He's expected to be an option for Friday's home game against the Oilers. Nathan Walker might play Thursday due to Drouin's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Drouin See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers88 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 993 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week111 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Drouin See More