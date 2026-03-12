Jonathan Drouin News: Won't play Thursday

Drouin (not injury related) will miss Thursday's game in Carolina, per Andy Strickland of the FanDuel Sports Network.

Drouin was acquired by St. Louis from the Islanders on March 6, but the Islanders were on the road when he was dealt, and he hasn't gotten the opportunity to return to New York to pick up his things. For that reason, Drouin has briefly parted ways with the Blues to gather his stuff. He's expected to be an option for Friday's home game against the Oilers. Nathan Walker might play Thursday due to Drouin's absence.