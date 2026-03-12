Jonathan Drouin headshot

Jonathan Drouin News: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 11:47am

Drouin (not injury related) will miss Thursday's game in Carolina, per Andy Strickland of the FanDuel Sports Network.

Drouin was acquired by St. Louis from the Islanders on March 6, but the Islanders were on the road when he was dealt, and he hasn't gotten the opportunity to return to New York to pick up his things. For that reason, Drouin has briefly parted ways with the Blues to gather his stuff. He's expected to be an option for Friday's home game against the Oilers. Nathan Walker might play Thursday due to Drouin's absence.

Jonathan Drouin
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
