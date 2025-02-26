Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Huberdeau headshot

Jonathan Huberdeau News: Adds insurance goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Huberdeau scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Huberdeau's third-period tally restored a two-goal lead for the Flames. He's on a six-game point streak consisting of three goals and four assists dating back to Feb. 2 versus the Kraken. The 31-year-old Huberdeau now has 22 goals, 43 points, 107 shots on net and a minus-6 rating across 57 appearances. It's on track to be the best of his three years with the Flames, though the team's low-scoring tendencies have limited his upside even in a top-line role.

