Jonathan Huberdeau News: Buries goal in win

Huberdeau scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Huberdeau has been limited to two goals over his last seven games. This makes his hot start to the season (six points in four contests) look like a mirage, though he's still offering some scoring upside in a middle-six role. The 31-year-old winger has five goals, three helpers, 16 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 11 appearances, and three of his eight points have come on the power play.