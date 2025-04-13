Jonathan Huberdeau News: Collects two helpers in win

Huberdeau notched two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Huberdeau's offense has slowed down dramatically since late March -- he has just a goal and two assists over his last nine outings. Prior to that stretch, he logged 12 points in an eight-game span. Despite Huberdeau's stumble, the Flames remain in the playoff race. Even with the late slide, he's at 61 points (28 goals, 33 helpers), 152 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 50 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 80 appearances this season. It's his highest point total in three years with Calgary, and he's now exceeded 60 points six times in his career.