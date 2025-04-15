Jonathan Huberdeau News: Draws power-play assist

Huberdeau notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Huberdeau set up a Nazem Kadri tally in the third period. Over the last five games, Huberdeau has earned a goal and three assists. The 31-year-old winger has collected 62 points (23 on the power play) with 153 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 50 hits and a minus-13 rating across 81 appearances in a top-six role.