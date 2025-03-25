Jonathan Huberdeau News: Manages two assists in overtime win

Huberdeau logged two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Huberdeau helped out on third-period tallies by Nazem Kadri (on the power play) and Rasmus Andersson. This was Huberdeau's third multi-point effort in a row as he continues a productive March that's seen him rack up five goals and nine assists in 12 contests. For the season, the 31-year-old winger has 57 points, 136 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 43 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 70 appearances. He is on track to reach the 60-point mark for the sixth time in his career and the first time since 2021-22.