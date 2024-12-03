Jonathan Huberdeau News: Nabs power-play helper Tuesday

Huberdeau recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Huberdeau has collected five points over his last seven outings. The winger helped out on a Kevin Bahl tally in the third period to give the Flames extra breathing room. Huberdeau is up to eight goals, seven helpers, five power-play points, 42 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 20 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 26 contests this season.