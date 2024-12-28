Jonathan Huberdeau News: Opens and closes scoring in win

Huberdeau scored two goals on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Huberdeau tallied at 4:40 of the first period and then added an empty-netter at the last second of the contest. His stellar December was not interrupted by the holiday break -- the 31-year-old winger has seven goals and six assists over 10 games this month. Overall, Huberdeau has 15 tallies, 27 points, 63 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 35 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 30-goal mark for the first time since 2021-22, but his 23.8 shooting percentage is likely overdue for regression.