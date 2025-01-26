Jonathan Huberdeau News: Picks up power-play helper

Huberdeau notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Huberdeau helped out on a MacKenzie Weegar tally in the second period. Consistency has started to slip for Huberdeau again, as he's earned three goals and four assists over 11 contests in January -- it's decent production but not befitting a top-line player. The 31-year-old winger is at 19 goals, 17 helpers, 87 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 48 outings this season.