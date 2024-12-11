Jonathan Huberdeau News: Point streak reaches five games

Huberdeau scored a power-play and delivered an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

Huberdeau was the hero for the Flames in this tight win, as he capped a second-period comeback with a power-play goal with only 1:19 left in the frame. This was his 10th goal of the season, and the 31-year-old is riding a very productive stretch in recent weeks. He's cracked the scoresheet in five appearances in a row, posting three goals and four assists in that stretch.