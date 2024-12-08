Jonathan Huberdeau News: Scores early in loss

Huberdeau scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

A Dallas turnover went to Nazem Kadri, who set up Huberdeau's tally just one minute into the game. The goal extended Huberdeau's point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). He's now at 17 points, 46 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 20 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 28 appearances. Huberdeau's showing a little consistency on offense, so he's worth a look in fantasy as long as this warm stretch lasts.