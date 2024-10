Huberdeau scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Huberdeau found the back of the net midway through the third period to make it a one-goal game, but the Flames couldn't complete the comeback and ended up losing the contest. The goal snapped a four-game goal drought for Huberdeau, who's up to four goals and seven points on the season, leading the Flames in scoring and ranking second in points through seven appearances.