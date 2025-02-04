Jonathan Huberdeau News: Scoring pace slowing

Huberdeau put up two helpers Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to Toronto.

Huberdeau has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games. He put up an impressive 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 13 games from the end of November, but he has just four goals and six assists in the next 16. Those are still great numbers, but Huberdeau clearly has the ability to be more, both for the Flames and his managers.