Jonathan Huberdeau News: Secures two helpers

Huberdeau recorded two assists, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Huberdeau helped out on tallies by Connor Zary and MacKenzie Weegar, with the latter's goal coming on the power play. With three goals and seven assists over 11 games since the start of February, Huberdeau continues to be steady in a top-line role. The 31-year-old winger is at 46 points (16 on the power play), 113 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 39 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 61 outings overall.