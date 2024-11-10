Jonathan Huberdeau News: Slings assist in shootout loss

Huberdeau notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Huberdeau set up Mikael Backlund's game-tying goal in the third period. This was Huberdeau's third point in the last nine games, as it appears his hot start to the season was a bit of a mirage for a bounce-back campaign. The 31-year-old winger has nine points, 24 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 15 appearances in a middle-six role.