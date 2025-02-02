Jonathan Huberdeau News: Strikes on power play in win

Huberdeau scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Huberdeau had been limited to one helper over his previous five contests. He snapped the goal drought late in the first period, and his tally stood as the game-winner. The 31-year-old winger is back to the 20-goal mark for the first time since his 30-goal, 115-point 2021-22 campaign with the Panthers. He's collected 37 points (12 on the power play, three shorthanded), 95 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 34 hits and a minus-6 rating through 52 appearances in a bounce-back campaign.