Jonathan Huberdeau News: Supplies 500th career assist

Huberdeau notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Huberdeau ended a three-game slump when he set up Connor Zary for the game-winning goal. The helper was the 500th of Huberdeau's career, a milestone he reached in his 851st outing. The winger is up to six goals, five assists, 31 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-3 rating over 20 contests this season.