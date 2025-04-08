Jonathan Huberdeau News: Tallies power-play goal

Huberdeau scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Huberdeau's power-play tally gave the Flames their first lead of the game with less than nine minutes left in the contest. The twine finder was his first since March 22 and his first goal with a man advantage since March 14 against Colorado. Overall, the 31-year-old winger has 28 goals, 59 points and 149 shots on net in 77 games this season. Huberdeau has been efficient lately with 13 tallies in his last 14 games. He has already secured his best offensive season since his 115-point outburst in the 2021-22 campaign, but can still hit the 60-point mark for the sixth time in his 13-year career. Huberdeau has good value in all fantasy formats for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.