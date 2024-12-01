Jonathan Huberdeau News: Two-point effort in loss

Huberdeau produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

Both points came in the third period, and it was Huberdeau's tally that spoiled Alex Nedeljkovic's shutout bid. It was the 31-year-old winger's first multi-point performance since Oct. 12, Calgary's second game of the season, and through 25 appearances Huberdeau has a sluggish 14 points (eight goals, six helpers).