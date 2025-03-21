Jonathan Huberdeau News: Two points including GWG

Huberdeau scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

The veteran winger helped set up Matthew Coronato for Calgary's first goal midway through the second frame, then Huberdeau completed a third-period comeback from a 3-1 deficit by taking advantage of a poor clearing attempt from Devils defenseman Johnny Kovacevic. Huberdeau has been locked in of late, and over the last nine games he's racked up four goals and nine points, including two tallies and three assists with the man advantage. With 26 goals in 68 appearances, he has a shot at recording his first 30-goal campaign since 2021-22.