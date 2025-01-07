Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Huberdeau headshot

Jonathan Huberdeau News: Wins it in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Huberdeau scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Huberdeau cashed in on the power play in overtime for his first point over three games in January. He had been held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests for the first time since Nov. 27-29. The 31-year-old winger's consistency in December has made him more than just an on-paper top-six forward lately. For the season, he has 17 goals, 13 assists, nine power-play points, 72 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 40 appearances.

