Jonathan Lekkerimaki headshot

Jonathan Lekkerimaki Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Lekkerimaki underwent successful shoulder surgery Friday.

The Canucks announced Saturday that Lekkerimaki would require season-ending surgery, but he's expected to be ready to return in time for training camp in September, when he should have an opportunity to compete for an NHL roster spot. Over 13 appearances with Vancouver this year, the 21-year-old recorded two goals, an assist, 10 hits and five blocked shots while averaging 11:41 of ice time.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Lekkerimaki
