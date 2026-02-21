Jonathan Lekkerimaki Injury: Undergoing season-ending surgery
Lekkerimaki will undergo shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports Saturday.
Lekkerimaki was selected 15th overall in 2022 and played 13 games at the NHL level this season, tallying a pair of goals and one assist. He managed 13 goals and seven assists in 21 AHL games before his injury. It's unclear if he will be ready for training camp in September, but he will compete for an NHL roster spot if he's healthy.
