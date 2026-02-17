Jonathan Lekkerimaki headshot

Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: Buries two goals for Abbotsford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Lekkerimaki scored twice in AHL Abbotsford's 5-3 win over Ontario on Monday.

Lekkerimaki has earned three goals and an assist over four games while with Abbotsford during the NHL's Olympic break. He remains productive at the AHL level with 20 points in as many games this season. The 21-year-old is knocking on the door of a full-time role with Vancouver, which he could earn down the stretch, assuming he's recalled at some point following the break.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Lekkerimaki See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Lekkerimaki See More
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
139 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
141 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
354 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
January 10, 2025
NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, January 8
NHL
NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, January 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
January 8, 2025