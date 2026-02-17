Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: Buries two goals for Abbotsford
Lekkerimaki scored twice in AHL Abbotsford's 5-3 win over Ontario on Monday.
Lekkerimaki has earned three goals and an assist over four games while with Abbotsford during the NHL's Olympic break. He remains productive at the AHL level with 20 points in as many games this season. The 21-year-old is knocking on the door of a full-time role with Vancouver, which he could earn down the stretch, assuming he's recalled at some point following the break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Lekkerimaki See More
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1139 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights141 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review354 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekJanuary 10, 2025
-
NHL Picks
NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, January 8January 8, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Lekkerimaki See More