Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: Called back from minors

Lekkerimaki was promoted from AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.

Lekkerimaki should be back in the lineup versus the Islanders on Thursday after being briefly shifted down to the minors in a paper transaction. With Brock Boeser (upper body) still on the shelf, the 20-year-old Lekkerimaki should take on a middle-six role, though he could also be in contention for a spot on the first line with J.T. Miller.