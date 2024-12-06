Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Lekkerimaki headshot

Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: Headed back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Lekkerimaki was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Friday.

Lekkerimaki's demotion will likely see Max Sasson thrust into the lineup against the Blue Jackets on Friday. For his part, the 20-year-old Lekkerimaki has registered one goal, four hits and seven shots while averaging 14:48 of ice time in five outings. While he might not be in the lineup Friday, this likely won't be the last fantasy players see of Lekkerimaki at the NHL level.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
