Jonathan Lekkerimaki headshot

Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: Promoted from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 9:58am

Lekkerimaki was elevated from AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.

Lekkerimaki saw action in five NHL games during his previous stint with the club, registering one goal on seven shots, four hits and two blocks while averaging 14:48 of ice time. Unless there is a surprise scratch, Lekkerimaki will be competing with Max Sasson for one spot in the lineup against Columbus on Friday.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
