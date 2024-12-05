Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: Promoted from minors
Lekkerimaki was elevated from AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.
Lekkerimaki saw action in five NHL games during his previous stint with the club, registering one goal on seven shots, four hits and two blocks while averaging 14:48 of ice time. Unless there is a surprise scratch, Lekkerimaki will be competing with Max Sasson for one spot in the lineup against Columbus on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now