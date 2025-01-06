Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: Recalled by Vancouver
Lekkerimaki was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on an emergency basis Monday.
Lekkerimaki made five appearances for the Canucks in mid-November and recorded a goal, four hits, two PIM and a minus-4 rating while averaging 14:48 of ice time. He'll rejoin the NHL club and could see some playing time in the near future since Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) and Dakota Joshua (leg) are both on injured reserve.
