Jonathan Lekkerimaki headshot

Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: Recalled by Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 7:08am

Lekkerimaki was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on an emergency basis Monday.

Lekkerimaki made five appearances for the Canucks in mid-November and recorded a goal, four hits, two PIM and a minus-4 rating while averaging 14:48 of ice time. He'll rejoin the NHL club and could see some playing time in the near future since Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) and Dakota Joshua (leg) are both on injured reserve.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
