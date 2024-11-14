Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: Scores first NHL goal

Lekkerimaki scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Lekkerimaki gave the Canucks a positive start with his first-period tally, but they struggled to generate many looks over the first 40 minutes. This was his first NHL goal in just his second appearance, and he's added five shots on net, two hits, two PIM and a minus-1 rating. Lekkerimaki will likely continue to get a look at least as long as Brock Boeser (upper body) is out of action.