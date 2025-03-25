Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: Scores in shootout win

Lekkerimaki scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Lekkerimaki is set to stick in the lineup for the rest of this road trip, as the Canucks are missing Elias Pettersson (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion) and Nils Hoglander (undisclosed). The 20-year-old Lekkerimaki has two points over his last three contests. He should see top-six usage and some power-play time, but head coach Rick Tocchet is likely to shelter the rookie to some extent. Lekkerimaki is up to five points, 27 shots on net and a minus-6 rating across 19 outings.