Jonathan Lekkerimaki headshot

Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: Sent back to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Lekkerimaki was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Lekkerimaki made his NHL debut Tuesday against Calgary and recorded two shots on goal and a hit while tallying 14:07 of ice time. He'll head back to the minors in what could be a paper transaction, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the Canucks ahead of Thursday's game against the Islanders.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
