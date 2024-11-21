Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: Sent down to minors

Lekkerimaki was demoted to AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.

Despite logging 4:12 of ice time with the man advantage against the Rangers on Tuesday, Lekkerimaki remains stuck in a three-game pointless streak and has managed just one point in five outings. In a corresponding move, the Canucks brought up Max Sasson, who could be in line to make his NHL debut versus the Senators on Saturday.