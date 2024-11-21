Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonathan Lekkerimaki headshot

Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Lekkerimaki was demoted to AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.

Despite logging 4:12 of ice time with the man advantage against the Rangers on Tuesday, Lekkerimaki remains stuck in a three-game pointless streak and has managed just one point in five outings. In a corresponding move, the Canucks brought up Max Sasson, who could be in line to make his NHL debut versus the Senators on Saturday.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now