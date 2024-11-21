Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: Sent down to minors
Lekkerimaki was demoted to AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.
Despite logging 4:12 of ice time with the man advantage against the Rangers on Tuesday, Lekkerimaki remains stuck in a three-game pointless streak and has managed just one point in five outings. In a corresponding move, the Canucks brought up Max Sasson, who could be in line to make his NHL debut versus the Senators on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now