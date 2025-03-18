Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: Supplies power-play helper

Lekkerimaki notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Lekkerimaki has played in five of the Canucks' last seven games. He was in the lineup Tuesday because Filip Chytil (concussion) and Conor Garland (undisclosed), leaving Vancouver with no other healthy forwards available. Lekkerimaki helped his own cause to keep playing by assisting on the first of Brock Boeser's two goals in the contest. For the season, Lekkerimaki has four points, 24 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 17 appearances, typically in a limited role at even strength. However, he may have some streaming and DFS appeal if he continues to play on the top power-play unit.