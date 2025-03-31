Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Marchessault headshot

Jonathan Marchessault Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Marchessault (lower body) is day-to-day and likely won't play against Philadelphia on Monday.

Marchessault has struggled offensively recently, earning only one assist in his last 10 outings. He has 19 goals, 49 points, 197 shots on net and 76 hits in 73 appearances this season. With Marchessault and Colton Sissons (lower body) unavailable, Matthew Wood and Jakub Vrana could play against the Flyers.

Jonathan Marchessault
Nashville Predators
