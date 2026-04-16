Jonathan Marchessault headshot

Jonathan Marchessault Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Marchessault (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Ducks, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Marchessault will miss the last game of the season. He ends the campaign with just 31 points and 132 shots on net over 62 appearances. It's his fewest games played in a full-length season since 2015-16, so it's possible he's been playing through something. He also missed 14 contests earlier in the campaign due to a lower-body issue.

Jonathan Marchessault
Nashville Predators
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