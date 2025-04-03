Jonathan Marchessault Injury: Still out Thursday
Marchessault (lower body) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The Predators made a roster move to have 12 healthy forwards available, calling up Ozzy Wiesblatt. Marchessault will miss his third straight contest and is considered day-to-day. His next chance to play is Sunday versus the Canadiens.
