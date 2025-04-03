Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Marchessault Injury: Still out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Marchessault (lower body) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The Predators made a roster move to have 12 healthy forwards available, calling up Ozzy Wiesblatt. Marchessault will miss his third straight contest and is considered day-to-day. His next chance to play is Sunday versus the Canadiens.

