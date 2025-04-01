Jonathan Marchessault Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Marchessault (lower body) won't play against Columbus on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Marchessault will miss his second straight game and remains day-to-day. He has accounted for 19 goals, 49 points, 197 shots on net and 76 hits in 73 appearances this season. With Marchessault and Colton Sissons (lower body) unavailable, the Predators will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen again, with Jordan Oesterle in the lineup.