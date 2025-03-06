Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Marchessault headshot

Jonathan Marchessault News: Adds assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Marchessault registered an assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Marchessault has a point in each of his last two outings following a five-game slump. The 34-year-old winger set up the second of Filip Forsberg's two tallies in this contest. Marchessault has 19 goals, 28 helpers, 181 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-17 rating through 62 appearances. While his season hasn't been perfect, he's still within striking distance of the 60-point mark at his current pace while adding a high shot volume.

