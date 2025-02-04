Jonathan Marchessault News: Deposits goal in loss

Marchessault scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Marchessault had a 10-game point streak from Dec. 31 to Nov. 23, but he followed it up with a four-game slump, during which he went minus-7. The 34-year-old winger is now at 16 goals, 39 points, 161 shots on net, 62 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 52 appearances. Marchessault has been a top-six fixture this season, but he'll have to find a steadier pace to get to the 60-point mark for the third time in four years.