Jonathan Marchessault News: Draws power-play assist

Marchessault notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Marchessault reached the 30-assist mark for the first time since 2021-22. The 34-year-old winger has had a down year, and March has been no different with just four points and a minus-6 rating over 10 appearances. Overall, he's at 49 points, 190 shots on net, 74 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-22 rating across 68 contests.