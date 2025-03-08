Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Marchessault headshot

Jonathan Marchessault News: Earns power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Marchessault logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Marchessault has a goal and two assists during his three-game point streak, though he has just four shots on net in that span. The 34-year-old winger is up to a total of 48 points (18 on the power play), 183 shots, 68 hits and a minus-18 rating over 63 appearances. He continues to see top-six minutes as well as time on the first power-play unit, so he should remain fairly reliable on offense.

Jonathan Marchessault
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now