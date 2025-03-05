Jonathan Marchessault News: Ends slump Tuesday

Marchessault scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Marchessault's goal snapped a five-game drought, in which he went minus-7 with 15 shots on net. Prior to that slump, he had a stretch of three goals and four helpers over four contests. The Predators have started selling off a bit ahead of the trade deadline, with the Gustav Nyquist deal being the biggest one so far. Still, a weaker supporting cast will put more focus on Marchessault, who has 19 goals, 46 points, 180 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-19 rating through 61 appearances. He's still on pace to reach the 60-point mark despite Nashville's overarching struggles this year.